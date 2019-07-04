Facebook services back online after worldwide outage
A Facebook spokesperson, also speaking on behalf of Instagram and WhatsApp, explained that a 'routine maintenance operation' accidentally triggered a bug that made it difficult for users to upload or send photos and videos, US media reported.
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook said it was "back at 100 percent" Wednesday evening after an outage on all of its services affected users in various parts of the world.
Online monitoring service DownDetector reported earlier the outage began around 1200 GMT and affected Facebook as well as its Instagram and WhatsApp services.
"The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone," the company tweeted at 0006 GMT Thursday, adding they were sorry for "any inconvenience."
A Facebook spokesperson, also speaking on behalf of Instagram and WhatsApp, explained that a "routine maintenance operation" accidentally triggered a bug that made it difficult for users to upload or send photos and videos, US media reported.
Facebookdown and #instagramdown were trending on Twitter as users around the world reported these apps were not functioning.
According to DownDetector, thousands of users around the world were reporting outages, with Europe and North America most impacted. Both individual users as well as businesses and organisations were affected.
"Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too," the CIA tweeted during the outage.
"No, we didn't cause it. No, we can't fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again?"
Earlier this year, an outage lasting as long as 24 hours that hit Facebook services was blamed on a "server configuration change."
The 13 March outage was believed to be the worst ever for the internet giant, which reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.
The company did not immediately respond to an AFP query on Wednesday's outage.
Popular in World
-
Israel braces for more protests over police killing of youth
-
Chinese state media says 'Western ideologues' to blame for Hong Kong unrest
-
Temperature record in France as deadly heatwave roasts Europe
-
Trump, producer-president, makes 4th July his own show
-
Under pressure from Trump, Opec embraces Putin
-
South Americans marvel at total solar eclipse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.