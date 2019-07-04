View all in Latest
Equipment tampering sees Winterveld without power

Large parts of Winterveld in Tshwane remain without power due to equipment tampering, with Eskom urging community leaders to help stop this from happening.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Winterveld in Tshwane remain without power due to equipment tampering, with Eskom urging community leaders to help stop this from happening.

Community members staged a sit-in at Eskom's offices in Menlyn this week following a meeting that collapsed after the utility's assertion that power could not be restored in areas where customers were not buying, nor paying for services.

Eskom has argued that some parts have been without supply due to faulty transformers due to meters being bypassed and illegal connections.

The utility's Daphne Mokoena said that they need to work together towards a sustainable solution.

"The leadership of this community also need to meet us halfway, it cannot be that they just want us to go and replace the transformers and the transformers keep on failing and we spend a lot of money for people that have also not buying [electricity]."

