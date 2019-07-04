Equipment tampering sees Winterveld without power

-
Passenger takes over wheel from taxi driver: 'I had to drive, he couldn't see'Local
-
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform processPolitics
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutionalPolitics
-
HRC to meet CT Mayor Dan Plato over homeless finesLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Gupta Waterkloof landing in focus at Zondo commissionLocal
-
Money was saved by not following AG's processes - Drakenstein MunicipalityLocal
-
Passenger takes over wheel from taxi driver: 'I had to drive, he couldn't see'Local
-
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform processPolitics
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutionalPolitics
-
HRC to meet CT Mayor Dan Plato over homeless finesLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Gupta Waterkloof landing in focus at Zondo commissionLocal
-
Money was saved by not following AG's processes - Drakenstein MunicipalityLocal
Popular Topics
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutionalPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA's electoral system must be reformedOpinion
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefitsPolitics
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happyPolitics
-
KZN ANCYL calls for murder accused regional secretary to be reinstatedPolitics
-
DA refuses to give mayoral position in Tshwane to EFFPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homelessOpinion
-
KAYLEEN MORGAN: Hey, Afropunk! Try taking some tips from Basha UhuruOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
FIKILE NTSIKELELO-MOYA: SA's indifference to corruption will be the end of usOpinion
-
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Ellen Kuzwayo - a brawny campaigner for women’s rightsOpinion
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the markPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Rand firms to new 3-month high as Fed cut back in playBusiness
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefitsPolitics
-
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - ministerBusiness
-
Rand steady as trade woes hit EM currencies, stocks dipBusiness
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams deploys team to ensure SABC meets bailout requirementsBusiness
-
Naspers SA hires Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa as CEOBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Channing Tatum gets restraining order against secret 10-day 'house guest'Lifestyle
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallengeLifestyle
-
Pharrell Williams offers internships to Harlem graduatesLifestyle
-
KAYLEEN MORGAN: Hey, Afropunk! Try taking some tips from Basha UhuruOpinion
-
Oscar winner Malek sought reassurances over Bond film roleLifestyle
-
Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested in Stockholm after street brawlLifestyle
-
Geri Horner to quit Spice Girls tour?Lifestyle
-
Artscape, CEO honoured with top awardLifestyle
-
South Americans marvel at total solar eclipseLifestyle
-
Gauff continues magical Wimbledon run while Djokovic eases throughSport
-
England captain Morgan glad of Edgbaston World Cup semifinalSport
-
Groenen strikes to take Netherlands through to World Cup final against USASport
-
Lealiifano in, Cooper out for Wallabies' South Africa clashSport
-
Peru stun champions Chile 3-0 to reach Copa America finalSport
-
South Africa coach Baxter sees Egypt clash as perfect tonicSport
Popular Topics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?Sport
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEOSport
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup successSport
-
England get World Cup back on track with India winSport
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blowSport
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri LankaSport
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallengeLifestyle
-
Death toll increases as heavy rains hit IndiaWorld
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety teamLocal
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protestsPolitics
-
Hong Kong tense but calm over extradition billWorld
-
Rare summer hailstorm hits MexicoWorld
-
What to know about Makhura’s plans for GautengLocal
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheidPolitics
-
10 dead in Texas plane crashWorld
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- -1°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
Equipment tampering sees Winterveld without power
Large parts of Winterveld in Tshwane remain without power due to equipment tampering, with Eskom urging community leaders to help stop this from happening.
JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Winterveld in Tshwane remain without power due to equipment tampering, with Eskom urging community leaders to help stop this from happening.
Community members staged a sit-in at Eskom's offices in Menlyn this week following a meeting that collapsed after the utility's assertion that power could not be restored in areas where customers were not buying, nor paying for services.
Eskom has argued that some parts have been without supply due to faulty transformers due to meters being bypassed and illegal connections.
The utility's Daphne Mokoena said that they need to work together towards a sustainable solution.
"The leadership of this community also need to meet us halfway, it cannot be that they just want us to go and replace the transformers and the transformers keep on failing and we spend a lot of money for people that have also not buying [electricity]."
Popular in Local
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutionalone hour ago
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story21 hours ago
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits3 hours ago
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy5 hours ago
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half Full5 hours ago
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm messageone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.