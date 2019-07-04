EFF to approach ConCourt to challenge validity of Riotous Assemblies Act
This follows the party’s failed bid in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to have the Assemblies, as well as the Trespassing Act, declared unconstitutional.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would approach the Constitutional Court to challenge the constitutionality and validity of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956.
This followed the party’s failed bid in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to have the Assemblies, as well as the Trespassing Act, declared unconstitutional.
The court cases, which the Pretoria High Court decided on, emanate from the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge EFF leader Julius Malema for allegedly inciting violence and unlawful occupation of land.
The bench of judges at the Pretoria High Court found that the application to also review and set aside the decision to charge Malema should be dismissed.
However, the EFF leader said he was relieved they can take the matter related to the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act to the highest court in the land.
“The court disagrees with us and partially agrees with us that Section 18 2B used to charge us is unconstitutional and refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.”
Section 18 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, which is being challenged by the EFF, said that any person who attempts to commit any offence against a statute shall be guilty of an offence and if no punishment was provided, be liable on conviction to the punishment to which a person convicted of actually committing that offence would be liable.
#JuliusMalema addresses his supporters outside Pretoria High Court. He says the lack of strong opposition will allow for corruption to be institutionalized. KYM pic.twitter.com/XXajIyvO3M— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform process
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
Tshwane ANC calls for Moeketsi Mosola to be suspended or step down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.