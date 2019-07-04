Dirco was meant to clear Gupta Waterkloof landing, Zondo inquiry hears

William Matjila said former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane facilitated the process regarding the irregular landing of the Gupta jet.

JOHANNESBURG - A Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) official told the Zondo commission on Thursday that it was against procedure for a document containing information of Gupta wedding guests to be sent straight to the Air Force and not the department.

The document detailed those who would be landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base on 30 April in 2013.

William Matjila said that former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane facilitated the process regarding the irregular landing of the Gupta jet.

Speaking through an interpreter, Matjila was the second witness to testify that all instructions came from Koloane.

“Normally, I am the one that would have sent the note to the Air Force. But in this matter, I was surprised that a note went direct to the Air Force.”

