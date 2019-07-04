DA gives Gauteng premier until August to scrap e-tolls or face dispute motion
The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would bring a motion of an inter-governmental dispute next month if Premier David Makhura failed to dismantle e-tolls in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would bring a motion of an inter-governmental dispute next month if Premier David Makhura failed to dismantle e-tolls in Gauteng.
Opposition parties on Thursday were debating Makhura’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the legislature.
The DA said Makhura’s address was nothing but old recycled programmes that his administration had failed to implement over the years. The party said many of the plans envisaged in the premier’s Sopa were nothing but a far-fetched dream.
The party’s premier candidate Solly Msimanga that said since taking office five years ago, the provinces Health Department was on its knees and the Human Settlements Department had left many poor people homeless.
Msimanga said Makhura’s exclusion of the Alexandra Renewal Project in his recent address demonstrated that this administration had no plans to improve the lives of the people of the province.
The DA also accused the Gauteng premier of putting residents under financial distress by not removing the e-tolling system. The party gave Makhura until August to scrap the failed system.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform process
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
Tshwane ANC calls for Moeketsi Mosola to be suspended or step down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.