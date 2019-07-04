DA gives Gauteng premier until August to scrap e-tolls or face dispute motion

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would bring a motion of an inter-governmental dispute next month if Premier David Makhura failed to dismantle e-tolls in Gauteng.

Opposition parties on Thursday were debating Makhura’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the legislature.

The DA said Makhura’s address was nothing but old recycled programmes that his administration had failed to implement over the years. The party said many of the plans envisaged in the premier’s Sopa were nothing but a far-fetched dream.

The party’s premier candidate Solly Msimanga that said since taking office five years ago, the provinces Health Department was on its knees and the Human Settlements Department had left many poor people homeless.

Msimanga said Makhura’s exclusion of the Alexandra Renewal Project in his recent address demonstrated that this administration had no plans to improve the lives of the people of the province.

The DA also accused the Gauteng premier of putting residents under financial distress by not removing the e-tolling system. The party gave Makhura until August to scrap the failed system.