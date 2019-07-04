Crime summit must not be another talk show, says WC CPF board
Another crime summit is on the cards in a bid to reduce violent crime in Cape Town communities. Like the one held in Boksburg last year, various representatives from civil society and government departments are set to participate.
CAPE TOWN - The provincial community policing forum board said that the SANDF should only be deployed to crime-ridden communities as a last resort.
This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele met with CPF representatives this week to address concerns over the high number of gang-related deaths.
The Mitchell's Plain's CPF cluster, however, feels the military should be brought in to assist with policing.
Acting provincial chairperson Francina Lucas highlighted that communities need to work with authorities, as they know who the criminals are.
"We will be part of the crime summit but that summit must not be another talk show. We must come up with resolutions, with time frames to address the issue of crime."
Lucas said that the crime summit would take place from 12 to 14 July.
