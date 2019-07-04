Crime bosses investing in aspiring lawyers to boost legal options, Parly told

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that crime lords were ensuring they had enough lawyers to call on when the time came by investing in aspiring attorneys.

CAPE TOWN - Organised crime bosses are helping young people through law school in an elaborate plan to beef up their legal might.

This has been revealed by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole during a briefing to Parliament’s police portfolio committee.

Sitole and senior police management were in Parliament on Wednesday to give updates on performance plans in key policing areas.

He said that this strategy had become even more evident in provinces like the Western Cape, where criminals came to court with an entourage of advocates they helped educate.

"Some of the drug dealers or so-called big fish criminals come with 10 advocates to fight bail and all of their education has been sponsored by them [the crime bosses]. Some other areas, I think it happened in the Western Cape, they even buy them groceries."

Sitole said that this was one of the reasons why community policing becomes so important in the fight against crime.

"Those are what we want to change pertaining to moral fibre, that's why community policing becomes so important."