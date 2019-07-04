Crime bosses investing in aspiring lawyers to boost legal options, Parly told

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Crime bosses investing in aspiring lawyers to boost legal options, Parly told

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that crime lords were ensuring they had enough lawyers to call on when the time came by investing in aspiring attorneys.

FILE: National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Organised crime bosses are helping young people through law school in an elaborate plan to beef up their legal might.

This has been revealed by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole during a briefing to Parliament’s police portfolio committee.

Sitole and senior police management were in Parliament on Wednesday to give updates on performance plans in key policing areas.

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that crime lords were ensuring they had enough lawyers to call on when the time came by investing in aspiring attorneys.

He said that this strategy had become even more evident in provinces like the Western Cape, where criminals came to court with an entourage of advocates they helped educate.

"Some of the drug dealers or so-called big fish criminals come with 10 advocates to fight bail and all of their education has been sponsored by them [the crime bosses]. Some other areas, I think it happened in the Western Cape, they even buy them groceries."

Sitole said that this was one of the reasons why community policing becomes so important in the fight against crime.

"Those are what we want to change pertaining to moral fibre, that's why community policing becomes so important."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA