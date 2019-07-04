Crime bosses investing in aspiring lawyers to boost legal options, Parly told
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that crime lords were ensuring they had enough lawyers to call on when the time came by investing in aspiring attorneys.
CAPE TOWN - Organised crime bosses are helping young people through law school in an elaborate plan to beef up their legal might.
This has been revealed by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole during a briefing to Parliament’s police portfolio committee.
Sitole and senior police management were in Parliament on Wednesday to give updates on performance plans in key policing areas.
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said that crime lords were ensuring they had enough lawyers to call on when the time came by investing in aspiring attorneys.
He said that this strategy had become even more evident in provinces like the Western Cape, where criminals came to court with an entourage of advocates they helped educate.
"Some of the drug dealers or so-called big fish criminals come with 10 advocates to fight bail and all of their education has been sponsored by them [the crime bosses]. Some other areas, I think it happened in the Western Cape, they even buy them groceries."
Sitole said that this was one of the reasons why community policing becomes so important in the fight against crime.
"Those are what we want to change pertaining to moral fibre, that's why community policing becomes so important."
Popular in Local
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half Full
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
Koloane set for Zondo inquiry hot seat over Gupta Waterkloof landing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.