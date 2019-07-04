Correctional Services Dept to install full-body scanners at prisons

These scanners would be rolled out at seven facilities across the country by the end of July, including Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Justice and Correctional Services said implementing full-body scanners at prisons would assist in combatting smuggling.

These scanners would be rolled out at seven facilities across the country by the end of July, including Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town. The prisons chosen have the highest numbers of inmates and are known for smuggling.

The project would be rolled out to more facilities in due time.

“People find very creative ways to smuggle these contraband, so these body scanners will be able to penetrate and scan through any substance,” said the department’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

Phiri added there would be no mercy for officials caught smuggling.

“We all have the responsibility to ensure that we abide by the law especially at correctional facilities, where we are in the process of rehabilitating inmates. We cannot be the same people who are contravening the law and perpetuating unlawfulness.”

These are the seven other facilities: • Durban Correctional Facility

• St Albans Correctional Facility

• Johannesburg Correctional Facility

• Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility

• Pollsmoor Correctional Facility

• Barberton Correctional Facility

• Groenepunt Correctional Facility