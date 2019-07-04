Cele: Private security must work with police to stop law enforcement rot

Police Minister Bheki Cele said it was no secret that some private security guards and police officers are part of criminal syndicates.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has challenged the private security sector to work with police in rooting out criminality and corruption within South Africa's law enforcement agencies.

Cele was speaking at the private security indaba in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

Role players in the industry are using the two-day event to find ways of addressing challenges facing the sector.

"We have many South African police members that we have arrested and we have many members of the private security companies that we have arrested because they do both. They are law enforcers during the day and something different at night."

Cele said that law enforcement agencies would lose the fight against crime if they did not deal with illegal activities within the sector first.

"I want to make this call of cleaning and cleansing ourselves. Either they are private security or you're the police or any other agency that implements the law."

The police minister said that private security companies should be the centre of safety for the communities they serve.