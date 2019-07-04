View all in Latest
Cape Town’s rainfall slightly below average, says expert

The city’s feeder dams are currently 52.6% full.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A University of Cape Town (UCT) hydro-climatologist said Cape Town’s rainfall was slightly below average for the year so far.

Cape Town's feeder dams are currently 52.6% full.

UCT’s climate systems analysis group’s Piotr Wolski said while the city was experiencing average rainfall, it was better off than last year.

“It doesn’t look very bad and it doesn’t very good either. If you look at the overall rainfall, I think we are sort of slightly below long-time average. So, it’s not a wet year definitely for the last couple of weeks,” Wolski said.

He said it might take three years to recover fully from the drought.

“My calculations indicate that we will probably end up around 72% -75% at the end of the season, very much like we were last year but much better, we had those levels in 2015.”

