-
2 EC cops among 11 suspects arrested for fraud, corruption
-
Cape Town's rainfall slightly below average, says expert
-
Dirco was meant to clear Gupta Waterkloof landing, Zondo inquiry hears
-
UN says Libyan guards reportedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes
-
Renaming of Keizergracht Street pivotal to restoring District Six legacy - Ajam
-
Popcru: Communities the biggest losers when police fight each other
-
-
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform process
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA's electoral system must be reformed
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
KZN ANCYL calls for murder accused regional secretary to be reinstated
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homeless
-
KAYLEEN MORGAN: Hey, Afropunk! Try taking some tips from Basha Uhuru
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?
-
FIKILE NTSIKELELO-MOYA: SA's indifference to corruption will be the end of us
-
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Ellen Kuzwayo - a brawny campaigner for women's rights
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa has evoked either fear or cynicism: both are off the mark
-
Rand firms to new 3-month high as Fed cut back in play
-
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits
-
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister
-
Rand steady as trade woes hit EM currencies, stocks dip
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams deploys team to ensure SABC meets bailout requirements
-
Naspers SA hires Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa as CEO
-
Biblical bad guys the ancient Philistines came from Europe, DNA shows
-
Baby son of Prince Harry and Meghan to be christened on Saturday
-
Channing Tatum gets restraining order against secret 10-day 'house guest'
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallenge
-
Pharrell Williams offers internships to Harlem graduates
-
KAYLEEN MORGAN: Hey, Afropunk! Try taking some tips from Basha Uhuru
-
Oscar winner Malek sought reassurances over Bond film role
-
Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested in Stockholm after street brawl
-
Geri Horner to quit Spice Girls tour?
-
Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager after impressive Derby audition
-
Gauff continues magical Wimbledon run while Djokovic eases through
-
England captain Morgan glad of Edgbaston World Cup semifinal
-
Groenen strikes to take Netherlands through to World Cup final against USA
-
Lealiifano in, Cooper out for Wallabies' South Africa clash
-
Peru stun champions Chile 3-0 to reach Copa America final
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas at CWC - Who exactly owes who an apology?
-
Proteas must learn how to deal with pressure - Cricket SA CEO
-
ANALYSIS: Quicks remain the key to World Cup success
-
England get World Cup back on track with India win
-
Vettori urges New Zealand not to panic after World Cup blow
-
Proteas bowl in World Cup match against Sri Lanka
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallenge
-
Death toll increases as heavy rains hit India
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety team
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protests
-
Hong Kong tense but calm over extradition bill
-
Rare summer hailstorm hits Mexico
-
What to know about Makhura's plans for Gauteng
-
MKMVA: FW De Klerk gets treated better than those who fought apartheid
-
10 dead in Texas plane crash
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream President
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWC
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just Yet
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?
-
CARTOON: Save our Schools
-
CARTOON: Weather for Ducks
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- -1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- -1°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
Cape Town’s rainfall slightly below average, says expert
The city’s feeder dams are currently 52.6% full.
CAPE TOWN - A University of Cape Town (UCT) hydro-climatologist said Cape Town’s rainfall was slightly below average for the year so far.
Cape Town's feeder dams are currently 52.6% full.
UCT’s climate systems analysis group’s Piotr Wolski said while the city was experiencing average rainfall, it was better off than last year.
“It doesn’t look very bad and it doesn’t very good either. If you look at the overall rainfall, I think we are sort of slightly below long-time average. So, it’s not a wet year definitely for the last couple of weeks,” Wolski said.
He said it might take three years to recover fully from the drought.
“My calculations indicate that we will probably end up around 72% -75% at the end of the season, very much like we were last year but much better, we had those levels in 2015.”
-
CT's homeless hit back over fines: 'They're treating us like dogs'
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cape Town is heartless for criminalising the homeless
-
HRC takes CoCT to task for issuing fines to homeless people
-
Take back the streets! Cape's Bonteheuwel gets new safety team
-
EFF lose bid to declare Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Passenger takes over wheel from taxi driver: 'I had to drive, he couldn't see'
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
HRC to meet CT Mayor Dan Plato over homeless fines
-
Ramaphosa in Maseru to witness start of political reform process
