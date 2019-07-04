View all in Latest
Baby son of Prince Harry and Meghan to be christened on Saturday

The ceremony will be carried out by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle’s Private Chapel.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the two-month-old son of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, will be christened in a small private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said.

The ceremony will be carried out by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in the castle’s Private Chapel.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were looking forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton, the palace added in a statement on Wednesday.

“The godparents ... will remain private,” it added.

Several newspapers have carried reports criticising the royal pair for accepting public funds for their wedding and for renovations for their new house but denying the public a view of the baby and his parents arriving at the ceremony.

Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate organised media facilities for the christenings of their three children, in which arrivals at the church were filmed.

Harry and Meghan married at the castle to the West of London last year and Archie, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, was born in May.

