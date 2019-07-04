Baby son of Prince Harry and Meghan to be christened on Saturday
The ceremony will be carried out by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle’s Private Chapel.
LONDON - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the two-month-old son of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, will be christened in a small private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said.
The ceremony will be carried out by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in the castle’s Private Chapel.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were looking forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton, the palace added in a statement on Wednesday.
“The godparents ... will remain private,” it added.
Several newspapers have carried reports criticising the royal pair for accepting public funds for their wedding and for renovations for their new house but denying the public a view of the baby and his parents arriving at the ceremony.
Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate organised media facilities for the christenings of their three children, in which arrivals at the church were filmed.
Harry and Meghan married at the castle to the West of London last year and Archie, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, was born in May.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Biblical bad guys the ancient Philistines came from Europe, DNA shows
-
Jada Pinkett Smith explains why women find married men so attractive
-
Channing Tatum gets restraining order against secret 10-day 'house guest'
-
Hits and misses of the #BottleCapChallenge
-
Cara Delevingne slams Justin Bieber
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith says she never wanted to marry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.