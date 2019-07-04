ANC refuses to share a bed with EFF in Tshwane

The ANC has called for the city manager Moeketsi Mosola to resign after the city scored the third-highest amount of irregular expenditure in the recent Auditor General’s report.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said it would not to get into bed with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) until it took responsibility for some of the financial mess in the city.

The chairperson of the party Kgosi Maepa briefed the media in Pretoria on Thursday on the state of affairs in the city and the recent Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's report.

The ANC has called for the city manager Moeketsi Mosola to resign after the city scored the third-highest amount of irregular expenditure in the recent Auditor General’s report.

It was also under the Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership that Makwetu's report declared the controversial R12 billion GladAfrica contract irregular.

After the 2016 local government elections, the EFF became the kingmaker in some municipalities, giving it power to side with parties in order to put them into power and in Tshwane the red berets voted with the DA.

After Malema's announcement on Wednesday that they would be divorcing the DA, that jeopardised the power of the DA in Tshwane.

Maepa said they have not been having talks with the EFF for a partnership.

“The ANC depends on voters to give it power. We are depending on the voters.”

He said by divorcing the DA, the EFF was evading responsibility.