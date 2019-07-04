Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage

A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.

JOHANNESBURG - After several days without electricity, residents in some parts in Alexandra are expected to be reconnected on Thursday.



A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.

It is still not clear how that happened but officials suspect vandalism.



City Power's Isaac Mangena said that technicians have been working around the clock to restore power.

City Power technicians are currently working to restore power to most parts of Alexandra following the fire that gutted a switching substation on Tuesday night, plunging almost half of the township into darkness. #AlexOutage @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/ExxNdZaQ1N — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019

#AlexOutage

The work will involve putting in new infrastructure including cables that were totally destroyed during the fire.

Investigation is also underway to determine what caused the fire. There is suspicion of vandalism as the locks to the substation chambers was broken. pic.twitter.com/vArMulQx4m — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019

#AlexOutage incident affected power supply to areas between 2nd Avenue and 18th Avenue from Vasco Da Gama and Selbourne streets. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/bKaUNED7By — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019

The switching substation is over 50 years old, and process was already underway to build a new one as part of upgrading electricity infrastructure across Alexandra township.

Total of R16 million has been budgeted this financial yr for the upgrade of this substation. #AlexOutage pic.twitter.com/OQ9Hwj0U1B — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019