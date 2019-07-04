View all in Latest
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage

A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.

City Power workers fix overhead power cables at a sub-station in Alexandra on 3 July 2019. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
City Power workers fix overhead power cables at a sub-station in Alexandra on 3 July 2019. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After several days without electricity, residents in some parts in Alexandra are expected to be reconnected on Thursday.

A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.

It is still not clear how that happened but officials suspect vandalism.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that technicians have been working around the clock to restore power.

Timeline

Comments

