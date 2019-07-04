Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage
A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.
JOHANNESBURG - After several days without electricity, residents in some parts in Alexandra are expected to be reconnected on Thursday.
A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.
It is still not clear how that happened but officials suspect vandalism.
City Power's Isaac Mangena said that technicians have been working around the clock to restore power.
City Power technicians are currently working to restore power to most parts of Alexandra following the fire that gutted a switching substation on Tuesday night, plunging almost half of the township into darkness. #AlexOutage @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/ExxNdZaQ1N— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019
#AlexOutage— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019
The work will involve putting in new infrastructure including cables that were totally destroyed during the fire.
Investigation is also underway to determine what caused the fire. There is suspicion of vandalism as the locks to the substation chambers was broken. pic.twitter.com/vArMulQx4m
#AlexOutage incident affected power supply to areas between 2nd Avenue and 18th Avenue from Vasco Da Gama and Selbourne streets. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/bKaUNED7By— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019
The switching substation is over 50 years old, and process was already underway to build a new one as part of upgrading electricity infrastructure across Alexandra township.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019
Total of R16 million has been budgeted this financial yr for the upgrade of this substation. #AlexOutage pic.twitter.com/OQ9Hwj0U1B
We anticipating the work to be completed and power restored by Thursday, should everything go accordingly.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 3, 2019
This is due to the fact that the work will involve removing shacks built right by the wall of the substation which makes it difficult to access cables. #AlexOutage pic.twitter.com/cT9WlYGo9J
Popular in Local
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Maimane: DA won't compromise on principles to make EFF happy
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half Full
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
Koloane set for Zondo inquiry hot seat over Gupta Waterkloof landing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.