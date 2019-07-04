365 days of summer: Here’s what you can do in the South Coast

The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal has a lot to offer! It's ideal for adrenaline junkies and extreme sports athletes but it’s also for the whole family!

UGU – “We have the best weather 365 days of the year!” Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, said about the region. Mangcu stressed the importance of extending the tourism footprint to the areas and ensuring that each tourism product was well developed.

Fun in the sun, soft sandy beaches blessed with the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, an area excellent for surfing, scuba diving and deep sea fishing, lush green forests, nature reserves and, all in all, a popular toasty year-round holiday destination.

South Africa is a country rich with hidden gems and untapped territories and despite our sluggish economy, jobs in the tourism sector continue to grow. The sector created 31,752 new jobs in 2017.

In the South Coast, you have the option of taking time out at the beautiful quiet beaches, you could go on an ocean safari and witness the gentleness of the ocean, see whales and dolphins.

Perhaps you want to take a shot at your wild side by participating in zip-lining or plunging off the Oribi Gorge Swing. All these activities are accompanied by welcoming toasty weather 365 days of the year.

LAKE ELAND ZIP-LINE

Lake Eland Game Reserve not only offers zip-lines but also offers safari rides, hiking and cycling.

There are different types of slides (zip-lines); you can either do 14 slides, 5 slides or the long extreme one and there’s a slide for kiddies.

The extreme slide is the longest in Africa. At its highest, it’s 40 meters above the ground! You will slide through a lake and a rich lush green forest.

ORIBI GORGE SWING

You could be the biggest adrenaline junkie in the world but when it comes to the Oribi Gorge Swing, you need all kinds of strength, prayers or meditation to psych yourself up to do it.

It’s the world’s highest gorge swing, sitting at 165 meters above the ground! Shoo! It’s similar to a free fall but it’s attached to a harness.

When you are ready, you plunge into the 55-storey gorge... the experience is hard to explain and afterwards, you will feel an unwakening in your soul, you will rediscover yourself and can conquer basically anything afterward.

A must do!

OCEAN SAFARI

Seasonally (usually end of June to the beginning of July) humpback and killer whales, together with dolphins, can be watched from the shores, whale decks or by taking a boat ride deep into the ocean.

In the boat, you can see these large graceful creatures up close. You can also get to experience the ocean in its glory by conquering the waves.

BEACHES

The South Coast has about seven beaches to choose from; Shelly Beach, Port Edward Beach, Uvongo Beach to name a few.

If you are the lazying around type, you will enjoy the beautiful views of the ocean.

You can take part in surfing and kite surfing, fishing, those long soul-filling walks on the beach, whale and dolphin watching or shark cage diving. You are spoilt for choice on these beaches.

ANNUAL UGU JAZZ FESTIVAL

In its eighth year, the annual Ugu Jazz Festival took place at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre on 29 June.

The festival promoted rich Zulu culture with artists like Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Naima Kay, Mbuso Khoza, Umkhumbane, Brenda Mtambo and so many more!

Ugu Mayor Mondli Chiliza said the event had become one of the district’s flagship events aimed at fostering social cohesion, economic growth and promoting the district as a tourist destination.

It’s for those who want to feel excited and in awe of nature’s beauty, it’s for thrill seekers who are on their next adventure and just enjoying the outdoors.

Bring your friends, your family or your significant other because the South Coast awaits.