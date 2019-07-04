28 arrested as protests continue in Plettenberg Bay

They have been linked to public violence, burglaries and stolen property.

CAPE TOWN - Protests continue in Plettenberg Bay where police have arrested a total of 28 people since Tuesday.

They have been linked to public violence, burglaries and stolen property.

The police's Chris Spies said members were in the New Horizons area on Wednesday night.

“Public order police, as well as crowd control management, was deployed in the area. The police arrested suspects in regards to public violence. Investigations to these allegations are still at a very early stage and more suspects may be arrested as the investigation unfolds.”

Spies said a group of people also attempted to close the Airport Road at Kranshoek near Plettenberg Bay on Thursday morning.

“We will remain in the area until we have a stable situation. We want to urge and appeal to the community and those that participated in this action to act within the law.”