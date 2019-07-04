24 illegal initiation surgeons arrested

Thirteen initiates have died during this season of ulwaluko.

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-four illegal surgeons have been arrested in the Eastern Cape since last month.

The Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department said that it was working on measures to curb initiation deaths.

The department's Mamkeli Ngam: "We've arrested 24 people for violating the law and circumcising underage boys and not having the requisite official documentation to be surgeons. As government, we are implementing the law without fear or favour to ensure those people who break the law are arrested."