2 EC cops among 11 suspects arrested for fraud, corruption

Politics
The group was apprehended for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent registration of imported second-hand vehicles.
CAPE TOWN - Two police officers and government officials were among 11 people arrested for fraud and corruption in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday night.
Officers confiscated 400 vehicles in East London and King William's Town.
Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the group was due to appear in court on Friday.
“The suspects will be facing charges ranging from money laundering, fraud, and forgery,” Kinana said.
