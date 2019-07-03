We'll do better in municipal audits, say Garden Route officials
According to the Auditor-General's report, three out of the eight local councils in the area clocked up R150 million in authorised spending.
CAPE TOWN - There are promises from Garden Route Municipal officials on Wednesday morning that they have learnt their lessons and will do better come next year's big municipal audit.
According to the Auditor-General's report, three out of the eight local councils in the area clocked up R150 million in authorised spending.
The Garden Route District Municipality, Bitou and George local councils recorded the largest amounts of irregular expenditure.
The Garden Route Municipality splashed R28 million in unauthorised expenditure.
It also recorded R56 million irregular expenditure.
Garden District Mayor Memory Booysen said they won't make the same mistakes again.
"We're no longer going to deviate, even if we don't have the time, we're going to make use of better planning."
In the Bitou Municipality, irregular expenditure was low at R16 million, but unauthorised expenditure was at R58 million.
In George, irregular expenditure topped R11 million while unauthorised expediture was highest at R62 million.
The Kannaland Municipality's financial records were not audited as they could not submit their statements on time.
In Knysna, irregular expenditure topped R18 million, but their unauthorised expenditure figure was the lowest in the region at R9 million.
Popular in Business
-
Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves
-
Eskom ready to enter talks with Zesa to recover money after R140m payment
-
Under pressure from Trump, Opec embraces Putin
-
Municipalities likely to lose R1.8bn of taxpayers' money over VBS heist
-
Rand firms as dollar slips, stocks down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.