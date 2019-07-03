We'll do better in municipal audits, say Garden Route officials

According to the Auditor-General's report, three out of the eight local councils in the area clocked up R150 million in authorised spending.

CAPE TOWN - There are promises from Garden Route Municipal officials on Wednesday morning that they have learnt their lessons and will do better come next year's big municipal audit.

According to the Auditor-General's report, three out of the eight local councils in the area clocked up R150 million in authorised spending.

The Garden Route District Municipality, Bitou and George local councils recorded the largest amounts of irregular expenditure.

The Garden Route Municipality splashed R28 million in unauthorised expenditure.

It also recorded R56 million irregular expenditure.

Garden District Mayor Memory Booysen said they won't make the same mistakes again.

"We're no longer going to deviate, even if we don't have the time, we're going to make use of better planning."

In the Bitou Municipality, irregular expenditure was low at R16 million, but unauthorised expenditure was at R58 million.

In George, irregular expenditure topped R11 million while unauthorised expediture was highest at R62 million.

The Kannaland Municipality's financial records were not audited as they could not submit their statements on time.

In Knysna, irregular expenditure topped R18 million, but their unauthorised expenditure figure was the lowest in the region at R9 million.