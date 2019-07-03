WC Safety MEC condemns infighting in police top ranks
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned officials fighting while thousands of residents die in gang warfare.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has raised the red flag over the infighting between senior police management.
Fritz also said that rumours that provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula is set to be removed are a cause of concern.
General Khombinkosi Jula is at the centre of an internal war between senior police staff in the province.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole maintains that he was still commissioner for the Western Cape.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has also added his voice, calling on officers to put an end to the infighting.
"It's happening in the context of people dying in the townships and while, top police management have the time to play around with each other, the gangsters are laughing at them."
Jula was accused of running a parallel police unit called the Major Operations Reactions Team (Mort) alongside that of the anti-gang unit.
He's also been criticised for appointing former colleagues from KZN to positions in the province, overlooking qualified local candidates.
Police management said that Jula has been asked to move to KwaZulu-Natal, but the process remains ongoing.
