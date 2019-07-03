Sanco calls for Red Ants to be de-registered
On Tuesday, the security regulation authority, PSiRA suspended the notorious Red Ants pending an investigation into their conduct.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Greater Joburg wants the Red Ants to be de-registered from operating as a security company.
On Tuesday, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) suspended the notorious Red Ants pending an investigation into their conduct. This after PSIRA received numerous complaints alleging improper conduct during evictions.
The controversial security company made headlines after it helped to destroy 80 structures in Alexandra last month.
Sanco Greater Johannesburg spokesperson Simphiwe Hlafa labelled the Red Ants a gang terrorising the community.
“Over the years, they have been used to torment [and] terrorise black communities. Ultimately, if they continue with this form of operation, we advocate for their de-registration as a company.”
