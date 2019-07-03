Lamola vows no mercy for those involved in illegal activities in prisons
Justice and Correctional Minister Ronald Lamola says the number of irregular and unacceptable episodes of security breaches in prisons have attracted negative publicity for the department.
CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has called for greater accountability and serious consequences against prisoners and officials who engage in illegal activity.
Lamola was briefing the media in Parliament on Wednesday following security breaches at the Durban Westville prison where officials could be seen agitating inmates to fight. Videos of prisoners using drugs have also emerged at the same facility.
Lamola said the number of irregular and unacceptable episodes of security breaches in prisons have attracted negative publicity for the department.
He said he instructed national commissioner Arthur Fraser to investigate the video, which showed two very disturbing incidents.
The minister has now called for serious consequences for officials and inmates.
“We’ll be engaging organised labour in our sector and the National Prosecuting Authority on a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to smuggling of contraband in our facilities. Errant officials involved in the smuggling craft and other offences will not be spared any mercy, these officials will be summarily dismissed.”
Lamola said to curb this from happening in future, the department would be using technology like body scanners to make correctional facilities safer.
Popular in Local
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
DOJ wanted to question Zuma over Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry told
-
Lamola: NPA gets R37 million to ease budget constraints
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
Agrizzi: If Zuma doesn't agree with what I said, he must come to the commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.