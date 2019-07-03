-
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop
Petrol has dropped by 96 cents a litre while diesel now costs up to 75 cents less.
JOHANNESBURG – There's a little relief for cash-strapped consumers with the price of fuel going down substantially at midnight.
Petrol has dropped by 96 cents a litre while diesel now costs up to 75 cents less.
Illuminating paraffin has also come down by 57 cents a litre.
Economist Sanisha Packrisamy said that the latest fuel adjustments were welcome.
"This month you'd be paying R680 worth of petrol, whereas a month ago, you'd be paying around R40 more. So that R40 can now be used by consumers either to facilitate other forms of spending on good and services that they may need."
Timeline
-
Joburgers struggling to pay municipal debt can make special arrangementsone day ago
-
Calls for pensioners to be assisted amid rising cost of livingone day ago
-
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever before2 days ago
-
The struggle continues as Joburg municipal rates, bus fare hikes kick in2 days ago
Popular in Business
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves16 hours ago
-
Municipalities likely to lose R1.8bn of taxpayers' money over VBS heist12 hours ago
-
Under pressure from Trump, Opec embraces Putin12 hours ago
-
US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted2 hours ago
-
Eskom confirms payment from Zim's electricity authority15 hours ago
-
Rand firms as dollar slips, stocks down11 hours ago
