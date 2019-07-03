Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop

Petrol has dropped by 96 cents a litre while diesel now costs up to 75 cents less.

JOHANNESBURG – There's a little relief for cash-strapped consumers with the price of fuel going down substantially at midnight.

Petrol has dropped by 96 cents a litre while diesel now costs up to 75 cents less.

Illuminating paraffin has also come down by 57 cents a litre.

Economist Sanisha Packrisamy said that the latest fuel adjustments were welcome.

"This month you'd be paying R680 worth of petrol, whereas a month ago, you'd be paying around R40 more. So that R40 can now be used by consumers either to facilitate other forms of spending on good and services that they may need."