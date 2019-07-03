View all in Latest
Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested in Stockholm after street brawl

The incident took place on Sunday and was partly captured in a video published by celebrity news outlet TMZ.

American rapper ASAP Rocky. Picture: AFP
American rapper ASAP Rocky. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

STOCKHOLM - American rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm this week, suspected of aggravated assault, after a street brawl part of which was caught on video, Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and was partly captured in a video published by celebrity news outlet TMZ.

In the video, the artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, can be seen throwing a young man into the street then aiming several punches at him while the man is on the ground.

Sweden's Prosecution Authority said the artist had been arrested following the incident, on suspicion of aggravated assault, together with three other people. Of the three others, two were suspected of aggravated assault and one of assault.

On Tuesday, the rapper posted his own videos on Instagram, which he said showed the lead up to the clash.

In those videos, the musician repeatedly asks the young man and his friend to walk the other way.

Swedish prosecutors have until Saturday to decide whether to formally detain the artist. The Prosecution Authority told AFP they didn't want to comment on the level of evidence since it was "too early in the investigation".

ASAP Rocky was in the Swedish capital for a concert.

ASAP Rocky was born in New York and had his breakthrough in 2011 with the release of the mixtape Live. Love. ASAP. He followed that up in 2013 with the debut album Long. Live. ASAP.

