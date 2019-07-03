Rand slips as bulls favour caution
The dollar was also sluggish, slipping from two-week high as hopes faded for a quick trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Wednesday before domestic manufacturing and business confidence data as traders took profits on the currency’s recent rally and held positions before US employment figures later in the week.
At 0640 GMT, the rand was down 0.28% at R14.1275 per dollar from a close of 14.0875 overnight, retreating from a brief run towards the R14.05 resistance level in low volume trade marked mainly by offshore demand.
The dollar was also sluggish, slipping from two-week high as hopes faded for a quick trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
“The rand is really showing little sign that potentially strong weakness is on the horizon. Of course, one can’t plan for a black swan event,” Warrick Butler, Standard Bank’s chief trader, said in a note.
Before non-farm payrolls from the United States on Friday, local purchasing managers and business confidence measures due.
Bonds were flat, with the benchmark 10-year government issue steady at 8.15%.
In equities, open-pit mining company Afrimat said it had withdrawn its offer to buy Australian-listed Universal Coal plc, given the size and complexity of the transaction.
Popular in Business
-
Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves
-
Eskom ready to enter talks with Zesa to recover money after R140m payment
-
Under pressure from Trump, Opec embraces Putin
-
Municipalities likely to lose R1.8bn of taxpayers' money over VBS heist
-
We'll do better in municipal audits, say Garden Route officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.