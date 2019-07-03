Ramaphosa 'concerned' about infighting in Lesotho
President Cyril Ramaohosa, who is SADC’s facilitator for Lesotho, was heading to the mountain kingdom on Thursday as that country grappled with a split in Tom Thabane’s party.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was concerned about the deteriorating situation in Lesotho but was encouraged by progress made by his envoy retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.
The president, who is SADC’s facilitator for Lesotho, was heading to the mountain kingdom on Thursday as that country grappled with a split in Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s party.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said he would present his findings to the upcoming SADC summit in Tanzania.
The president has been SADC’s facilitator for Lesotho since 2015; during this time, two coalition governments collapsed resulting in three elections within five years.
Diko said he would join Moseneke who was already meeting those involved in Lesotho.
“The president is concerned and South Africa is not downplaying the challenges in Lesotho. There have been a number of difficulties and our role as South Africa and SADC is to continue to support them to find own solutions to their challenges.”
Diko said the president was highly encouraged by efforts to legislate reforms for stability and he would report his findings to the SADC.
“This meeting comes before he departs for SADC summit in Tanzania where he will give a full update on Lesotho to heads of state on the situation in Lesotho.”
The president would pay a courtesy call on King Letsie III and meet political and other stakeholders in Lesotho.
