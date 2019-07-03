Project to increase black rhino population on the roll

This initiative swung into action after poaching rendered the species critically endangered, leaving only around 2,000 of the animals in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - A World Wide Fund for Nature project geared towards increasing the population growth of black rhinos is gaining momentum.

Conservationists said that through the WWF' Black Rhino Range Expansion Project, 11 new rhinoceros populations have been established in the country.

This initiative swung into action after poaching rendered the species critically endangered, leaving only around 2,000 of the animals in South Africa.

Project co-ordinator Ursina Rusch said that the new populations were established by translocating rhinos from provincial parks in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

"We translocate them into a space where they're able to breed and spread out."

Rush said they also established a DNA profile for each and every rhinoceros.

"What happens is because we are dealing with these small pockets of populations which are fenced in, those animals are not able to exchange DNA and genetics with other populations thus we do it manually by swapping out animals."