PowerBall results: Wednesday, 2 July 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Wednesday, 2 July 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 16, 29, 43, 44, 47 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus results: 11, 15, 19, 25, 28 PB: 4

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.