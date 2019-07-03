View all in Latest
Power to be resorted in parts of Alexandra by Thursday - City Power

Most sections of the township were without electricity since Tuesday afternoon after one of the City Power’s substations caught fire.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some parts of Alexandra are expected to remain without power until Thursday.

Most sections of the township were without electricity since Tuesday afternoon after one of the City Power’s substations caught fire. There was suspicion of vandalism because a padlock to the sitting chamber was broken.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said on Wednesday technicians were on the scene to repair the damage.

“City Power technicians have been working overnight and this morning to try and restore power in most parts of Alexandra that were affected by the fire on one of our substations that caught fire on Tuesday after,” Mangena said.

