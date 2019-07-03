Popcru blames WC top cop Jula for SAPS infighting

Popcru said over and above factionalism within the police, there were groups wanting to consolidate total power at all costs.

CAPE TOWN - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said infighting within the Western Cape police service was due to factionalism.

The union blamed provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula for the current state of police management.

It claimed he has been trying to demote his deputies.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said over and above factionalism within the police, there were groups wanting to consolidate total power at all costs.

“We’ve seen many instances where he has tried to demote his deputies. So, you’ve got this infighting which destructs management from doing its core duties.”

General Jula was at the centre of an internal war between senior police officers in the province.

National police commissioner Kehla Sithole said Jula was still the Western Cape commissioner, but he has confirmed the Kwazulu-Natal officer has been asked to take up the same senior post in his home province.

Sithole said a final decision has not yet been taken.