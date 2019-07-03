Pharrell Williams offers internships to Harlem graduates
The 'Happy' hitmaker has promised 'A-list internships' to every 2019 graduate of Promise Academy's two high schools, providing they go to college and finish their first year.
LONDON - Pharrell Williams has offered internships to 114 Harlem high school graduates, which would urge them to "be leaders for justice and change in the world."
The Happy hitmaker has promised "A-list internships" to every 2019 graduate of Promise Academy's two high schools, provided they go to college and finish their first year.
Speaking in a keynote speech delivered last week, Williams said: "The world is watching Harlem, but this renaissance will be different. Believe it or not ... it's going to actually be better. The reason why is because the new Harlem Renaissance has education at its core."
All 114 graduates have been accepted into college, according to Anne Williams-Isom, the CEO of Harlem Children's Zone - the organisation that runs the charter schools - and she said the opportunity given by Williams would urge them to "be leaders for justice and change in the world."
Brionna Pope was one of the students who would benefit from the 46-year-old musician's internship promise and has said she was "surprised, shocked, and relieved" to discover she had a guaranteed internship waiting for her.
The 17-year-old student told CNN: "I was surprised and shocked and relieved. A lot of us who were financially struggling ... to at least know we had a head start in life because next summer we would be able to get internships and make connections. My school targets [students] that are financially struggling. I currently have a struggling single mother who is trying to pay for my student loans for Syracuse."
Pope was set to study animation at Syracuse University in New York and hoped Williams' internship could help her bag a job with Pixar or DreamWorks.
She added: "I could just get that internship with Pixar, DreamWorks ... from any animation company. I will know that I don't have to settle for less. [Students won't] have to stress about making those connections because they know Pharrell will take them under his wing. We already had 100% college acceptance rate, [Pharrell] is going to take the next step forward and provide us with an internship so we can keep [going] forward."
