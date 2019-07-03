NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSA
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking on the Public Protector, calling on her to sort out her issues with the State Security Agency without using the courts to do so.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking on the Public Protector, calling on her to sort out her issues with the State Security Agency without using the courts to do so.
Former State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba opened a case against Busisiwe Mkhwebane, accusing her of unlawfully possessing a classified document.
Mkhwebane then laid a counter-charge of interference against Dube.
The NPA has declined to prosecute, saying neither case has any basis. It’s been a roller coaster ride.
When Letsatsi-Duba refused to declassify a document which Mkhwebane claimed she needed to investigate the so-called Sars rogue unit, the Public Protector allegedly obtained it illegally.
When the two opened charges against each other, the Hawks took over the case, investigated and sent dockets to the NPA to prosecute but that won’t happen as Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi explains.
“There is no basis for prosecution as there was not enough evidence that could suggest prosecution.”
He said the decision has been taken that the two offices must work things out.
“It resides within the two offices to sort themselves out rather than for them to go to court.”
Both the Public Protector and the new State Security minister have not been available for comment.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop
-
Agrizzi regrets not collecting more evidence on Bosasa
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves
-
Eskom ready to enter talks with Zesa to recover money after R140m payment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.