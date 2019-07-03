NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking on the Public Protector, calling on her to sort out her issues with the State Security Agency without using the courts to do so.

Former State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba opened a case against Busisiwe Mkhwebane, accusing her of unlawfully possessing a classified document.

Mkhwebane then laid a counter-charge of interference against Dube.

The NPA has declined to prosecute, saying neither case has any basis. It’s been a roller coaster ride.

When Letsatsi-Duba refused to declassify a document which Mkhwebane claimed she needed to investigate the so-called Sars rogue unit, the Public Protector allegedly obtained it illegally.

When the two opened charges against each other, the Hawks took over the case, investigated and sent dockets to the NPA to prosecute but that won’t happen as Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi explains.

“There is no basis for prosecution as there was not enough evidence that could suggest prosecution.”

He said the decision has been taken that the two offices must work things out.

“It resides within the two offices to sort themselves out rather than for them to go to court.”

Both the Public Protector and the new State Security minister have not been available for comment.