NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking on the Public Protector, calling on her to sort out her issues with the State Security Agency without using the courts to do so.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the launch of the Cheryl Zondi foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the launch of the Cheryl Zondi foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking on the Public Protector, calling on her to sort out her issues with the State Security Agency without using the courts to do so.

Former State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba opened a case against Busisiwe Mkhwebane, accusing her of unlawfully possessing a classified document.

Mkhwebane then laid a counter-charge of interference against Dube.

The NPA has declined to prosecute, saying neither case has any basis. It’s been a roller coaster ride.

When Letsatsi-Duba refused to declassify a document which Mkhwebane claimed she needed to investigate the so-called Sars rogue unit, the Public Protector allegedly obtained it illegally.

When the two opened charges against each other, the Hawks took over the case, investigated and sent dockets to the NPA to prosecute but that won’t happen as Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi explains.

“There is no basis for prosecution as there was not enough evidence that could suggest prosecution.”

He said the decision has been taken that the two offices must work things out.

“It resides within the two offices to sort themselves out rather than for them to go to court.”

Both the Public Protector and the new State Security minister have not been available for comment.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA