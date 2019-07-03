Lamola: NPA gets R37 million to ease budget constraints

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the department found R37 million to allow the Investigative Directorate under Cronje to start its work without delay.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said about R37 million in immediate funding has been found to ease the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) budget constraints as it geared up to act against state capture and corruption.

Lamola was speaking at his debut meeting on Wednesday with Parliament’s justice committee.

The minister said the appointment of Advocate Shamila Batohi at the helm of the NPA, and the appointment of an investigative directorate has restored hope in the fight against crime and corruption.

He also said the regulations to govern the Special Investigating Unit Special Tribunal would be published soon. The Special Tribunal has been created to fast-track the recovery of public funds looted from the state through corruption and irregular spending.

But the problem was money and resources; Lamola said the NPA’s vacancy rate was currently at almost 20%, with a moratorium on new appointments.

“So, within the department, we had to look at creative ways of how we help the NPA… “

Lamola said the department found R37 million to allow the Investigative Directorate under Cronje to start its work without delay.

He said the regulations for the SIU Special Tribunal, which would help speed up efforts to claw back looted funds, have been sent to the tribunal’s president Judge Gidfonia Makhanya for his comment and would be gazetted soon.