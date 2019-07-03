Sindane details how Koloane exploited his relationships with top officials

Nonkululeko Sindane said Bruce Koloane also failed to follow procedure when he allowed the Gupta chartered flight to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane exploited his relationships with former President Jacob Zuma and some ministers.

Former Justice Department director-general Nonkululeko Sindane said on Wednesday Koloane also failed to follow procedure when he allowed the Gupta chartered flight to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

Sindane led an investigation into the controversial landing for guests who were in the country to attend a lavish wedding at the Sun City Resort.

She did not hold back while telling the Zondo commission about Koloane’s involvement in the events of 30 April 2013.

That night a flight chartered by the Gupta family and carrying at least 200 guests landed at the national key point.

Sindane said by granting access to the airport, Koloane was reckless.

“Some of the behaviours that were displayed during this whole process could almost be unethically ascribed to lack of professionalism. If not, I would argue it was outright reckless.”

Sinbane said Koloane abused his position and that of his superiors by creating the impression that permission for the landing came from higher up.

"There were people who did something wrong. They genuinely believed either they were okay with this or the ministers were okay with this.”

Koloane has since been appointed an ambassador to the Netherlands.