Ndabeni-Abrahams deploys team to ensure SABC meets bailout requirements

The Communications Department was working with National Treasury to see whether the public broadcaster, which was facing major financial woes, could be granted a bailout.

Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said a dedicated team was working to ensure the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) met its bailout requirements.

The Communications Department was working with National Treasury to see whether the public broadcaster, which was facing major financial woes, could be granted a bailout.

The SABC, however, needed to adhere to specific requirements before the bailout could be granted.

Addressing Parliament's communications portfolio committee earlier on Wednesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams stressed the importance of granting the SABC the bailout.

More details to follow.

Timeline

More in Business

