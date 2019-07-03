Naspers SA hires Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa as CEO

Naspers has created a new executive position to manage its South African business.

JOHANNESBURG - Naspers has announced Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa would join the company's global management team as CEO, South Africa.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa (48) would be based in Johannesburg and would head the group’s day-to-day business in South Africa. She would also be responsible for Naspers’ recently announced units, Naspers Foundry and Naspers Labs.

Naspers said through a statement on Wednesday that Mahanyele-Dabengwa would report to Bob van Dijk, Group CEO of Naspers.

Naspers Foundry is a R1.4 billion company targeting technology start-ups in South Africa.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa joined Naspers from her executive chairperson role at Sigma Capital, a privately held, majority-black owned investment group.

"I am thrilled to be joining Naspers at such a pivotal time for the group and for South Africa and look forward to adding value to the group in realising its strategy in South Africa," said Mahanyele-Dabengwa.