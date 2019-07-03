Naspers SA hires Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa as CEO

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Naspers SA hires Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa as CEO

Naspers has created a new executive position to manage its South African business.

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa. Picture: Naspers.
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa. Picture: Naspers.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Naspers has announced Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa would join the company's global management team as CEO, South Africa.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa (48) would be based in Johannesburg and would head the group’s day-to-day business in South Africa. She would also be responsible for Naspers’ recently announced units, Naspers Foundry and Naspers Labs.

Naspers said through a statement on Wednesday that Mahanyele-Dabengwa would report to Bob van Dijk, Group CEO of Naspers.

Naspers Foundry is a R1.4 billion company targeting technology start-ups in South Africa.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa joined Naspers from her executive chairperson role at Sigma Capital, a privately held, majority-black owned investment group.

"I am thrilled to be joining Naspers at such a pivotal time for the group and for South Africa and look forward to adding value to the group in realising its strategy in South Africa," said Mahanyele-Dabengwa.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA