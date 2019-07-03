N2 Highway near Plettenberg Bay closed due to violent protests

Demonstrations started on Tuesday night and officials said the situation remained volatile and tense on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A section of the N2 Highway near Plettenberg Bay remained closed to traffic following violent service delivery protests in Qolweni.

Demonstrations started on Tuesday night and officials said the situation remained volatile and tense on Wednesday afternoon.

The municipal administrative office has closed its doors due to the violence.

Police were keeping a close eye on residents in Qolweni where the violence seemed to have died down.

Qolweni residents handed a petition to officials at the Bitou Municipality in June, sharing a list of grievances including a high unemployment rate and lack of job creation in the area.

Locals were also protesting against the slow pace at which a housing project was being completed.

The municipality’s Manfred van Rooyen said authorities would meet with community leaders in a bid to come to an amicable solution as soon as possible.