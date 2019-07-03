Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector
The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.
JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that an education study that reveals serious shortcomings in the education system will be a useful benchmark for improvement.
The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) canvassed around 260,000 teachers in 48 countries.
It revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.
It also revealed that South African teachers spent only 66% of their classroom time teaching, as opposed to 78% in the rest of the world.
Despite the many challenges facing the country's education sector, Motshekga believed it was improving.
“But I also stand here acknowledging or proudly proclaiming that we really feel, as a country, that we’re a system on the rise.”
Motshekga said, while the TALIS report has highlighted nothing new, there were outcomes citizens can be proud of.
“The programmes that we have, the teacher collaboration, the partnerships that we have with our institutions of higher learning, so, it really is encouraging to see some of the things that we’re putting in the system are beginning to yield results.”
Motshekga said the full report would be widely circulated in the sector and beyond in order for the country to find ways of addressing the problems facing the education system.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
Convicted fraudster Portia Sizani to be sentenced
-
'I will be exonerated': Joemat-Petterson denies selling SA's fuel reserves
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
It's not all doom and gloom, says Motshekga after findings on SA schools
-
Keep calm: No ‘hurricane-type storm’ approaching CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.