Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that an education study that reveals serious shortcomings in the education system will be a useful benchmark for improvement.

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) canvassed around 260,000 teachers in 48 countries.

It revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.

It also revealed that South African teachers spent only 66% of their classroom time teaching, as opposed to 78% in the rest of the world.

Despite the many challenges facing the country's education sector, Motshekga believed it was improving.

“But I also stand here acknowledging or proudly proclaiming that we really feel, as a country, that we’re a system on the rise.”

Motshekga said, while the TALIS report has highlighted nothing new, there were outcomes citizens can be proud of.

“The programmes that we have, the teacher collaboration, the partnerships that we have with our institutions of higher learning, so, it really is encouraging to see some of the things that we’re putting in the system are beginning to yield results.”

Motshekga said the full report would be widely circulated in the sector and beyond in order for the country to find ways of addressing the problems facing the education system.