Alex without electricity after fire at City Power sub-station

-
NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSALocal
-
Motshekga: Dept to monitor why teachers spend less time teachingLocal
-
Martins: Guptas wanted Prasa tender despite not submitting proposalPolitics
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm messageLocal
-
Agrizzi regrets not collecting more evidence on BosasaPolitics
-
Eskom ready to enter talks with Zesa to recover money after R140m paymentBusiness
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
Tunisia, Bafana complete Cup of Nations last-16 line-upSport
-
'I had goosebumps': SA's Harris hails idol FedererSport
-
Jesus, Firmino send Brazil into Copa America final as Messi fails againSport
-
'No regrets' for Neville as England suffer agonising World Cup exitSport
-
Daine Klate announces his retirementSport
-
SA Rugby satisfied with outcome of probe into Crusaders duoSport
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- -2°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
Alex without electricity after fire at City Power sub-station
It's not clear what started the blaze but the utility said it suspects vandalism.
JOHANNESBURG – Most parts of Alexandra are without power on Wednesday morning after one of City Power’s stations which supply electricity to the area caught fire.
It's not clear what started the blaze but the utility said it suspects vandalism.
Technicians are currently on site trying to repair damaged cables.
City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “There’s a suspicion of vandalism because a padlock to the sitting chambers was broken and we suspect that the fire could have started either during that time or while the people were inside. That will be part of the investigation.
“This really inconvenienced most people in Alexandra who most of them slept without electricity in the area.”
Timeline
