Alex without electricity after fire at City Power sub-station

JOHANNESBURG – Most parts of Alexandra are without power on Wednesday morning after one of City Power’s stations which supply electricity to the area caught fire.

It's not clear what started the blaze but the utility said it suspects vandalism.

Technicians are currently on site trying to repair damaged cables.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “There’s a suspicion of vandalism because a padlock to the sitting chambers was broken and we suspect that the fire could have started either during that time or while the people were inside. That will be part of the investigation.

“This really inconvenienced most people in Alexandra who most of them slept without electricity in the area.”