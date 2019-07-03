Moerane report action plan to be made public by October - Zikalala

The commission investigated the high number of political killings that plagued KwaZulu-Natal in recent years.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised to present an implementation plan of the Moerane Commission report by October.

The commission investigated the high number of political killings that plagued KwaZulu-Natal in recent years.

Zikalala said the public would soon know how the province planned to implement the Moerane Commission report.

“The report must go through finalisation, it must go through the executive council and then be presented. We will ensure that within two months it would be already public and we’ll be moving with the implementation.”

The commission’s report, released last year, suggested that the tender system was at the root of political killings in the province.

It exposed evidence of a corrupt relationship between politicians, business people and criminal syndicates in the province.

It also showed that being a councillor led to the perception that they had the power to give out tenders at local government level.

Zikalala said his government planned to follow the recommendations of the report and investigate all activities of corruption by politicians, public officials and business people in the province.