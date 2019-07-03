Moerane report action plan to be made public by October - Zikalala
The commission investigated the high number of political killings that plagued KwaZulu-Natal in recent years.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised to present an implementation plan of the Moerane Commission report by October.
The commission investigated the high number of political killings that plagued KwaZulu-Natal in recent years.
Zikalala said the public would soon know how the province planned to implement the Moerane Commission report.
“The report must go through finalisation, it must go through the executive council and then be presented. We will ensure that within two months it would be already public and we’ll be moving with the implementation.”
The commission’s report, released last year, suggested that the tender system was at the root of political killings in the province.
It exposed evidence of a corrupt relationship between politicians, business people and criminal syndicates in the province.
It also showed that being a councillor led to the perception that they had the power to give out tenders at local government level.
Zikalala said his government planned to follow the recommendations of the report and investigate all activities of corruption by politicians, public officials and business people in the province.
Popular in Politics
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
DOJ wanted to question Zuma over Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry told
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protests
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.