MEC Maile promises to clamp down on corruption in allocation of houses

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Settlements Department in Gauteng said on Wednesday the sixth administration would clamp down on corruption in the allocation of houses.

MEC Lebogang Maile made the comments on the sideline of his visit to Soweto as part of the Ntirhisano Outreach Programme.

The MEC said housing would always remain a big issue because the province received over 200,000 people a year.

But, he said, they would ensure that there's equitable allocation of houses to help bring down service delivery protests linked to housing.

“People who don’t qualify are getting houses, we will definitely clamp on that and the corruption in the allocation of houses so that the projects we have are done on time.”