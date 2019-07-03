-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MEC Maile promises to clamp down on corruption in allocation of houses
The MEC said housing would always remain a big issue because the province received over 200,000 people a year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Human Settlements Department in Gauteng said on Wednesday the sixth administration would clamp down on corruption in the allocation of houses.
MEC Lebogang Maile made the comments on the sideline of his visit to Soweto as part of the Ntirhisano Outreach Programme.
The MEC said housing would always remain a big issue because the province received over 200,000 people a year.
But, he said, they would ensure that there's equitable allocation of houses to help bring down service delivery protests linked to housing.
“People who don’t qualify are getting houses, we will definitely clamp on that and the corruption in the allocation of houses so that the projects we have are done on time.”
Timeline
-
Maile, Mashaba war of words over service delivery continues6 days ago
-
MEC Maile: I never benefited from Alex Renewal Project10 days ago
-
Human Settlements MEC Maile confident he will win case against EFF’s Mashego22 days ago
-
Maile says CoJ must find permanent solutions to Alex housing problem31 days ago
-
-
-
-
-
-
