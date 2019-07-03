Mashaba ‘shocked’ by official who illegally accessed Alex Renewal Project files
The city forensic unit has established that a number of files went missing from the locked offices where they were stored.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has expressed his shock that an official from Gauteng Human Settlement Department has admitted to unlawfully accessing sensitive documents relating to the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).
Mashaba launched the investigation into the ARP earlier this year following a number of protests in the township.
The probe was intended to find out what happened to the money destined for the renewal of Alex.
Mashaba said a human settlement’s official confessed to the forensic unit that he had taken the documents relating to the ARP.
Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “The mayor, after being notified of this, has equally notified the premier of this new development and has also requested that criminal charges be pressed against the official responsible.”
The three files and meeting attendance register were now back at general Shadrack Sibiya's offices.
It had emerged that the official in question was employed by the city within the ARP.
A preliminary probe has shown that the leaders of the Shutdown Movement Sandile Mavundla and councillor Tefo Raphadu, in fact, benefited from the project.
It was suspected that they started the movement after the city said it was withdrawing funding for their company.
Meanwhile, the city has now written to Gauteng Premier David Makhura requesting an update on the promised action from Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile.
