Major drop in dagga arrests following legalisation – SAPS

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Major drop in dagga arrests following legalisation – SAPS

This was according to police management that briefed Parliament's police portfolio committee for the first time in the sixth Parliament.

FILE: Bags of dagga seized by police in Cape Town. Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Bags of dagga seized by police in Cape Town. Picture: SAPS.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The easing of dagga possession laws has seen a drastic decline in the number of drug arrests.

This was according to police management that briefed Parliament's police portfolio committee for the first time in the sixth Parliament on Wednesday.

Parliament was briefed on the police's performance plan and various programmes.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that the personal use of dagga is not a criminal offence.

The ruling followed a Western Cape High Court judgment that said the possession, cultivation and use of dagga for private use was allowed.

The police’s Leon Rabie said: “…And given the fact that a great portion or a big portion of our drug-related crime was dagga-related, we suddenly saw a significant drop in reported figures because we could no longer arrest those persons.”

Rabies said they would, however, continue their fight against serious drugs like cocaine and mandrax.

“As the South African Police Service, we will continue with reports on dealing with drugs but with the establishment of a new baseline moving forward.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA