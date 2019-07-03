KZN ANCYL calls for murder accused regional secretary to be reinstated

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in Ilembe said it was backing Musa Zondi to be reinstated as regional secretary despite being charged with murder.

A group claiming to be ANC members have been protesting in the area for over a week, saying they didn't want Zondi to continue serving the party given the criminal charges against him.

But the Youth League has dismissed the protests as being driven by a faction inherently opposed to Zondi.

The ANC factional battles which have played out in the open have affected service delivery in the area.

Zondi was last year found guilty of murder and kidnapping but was appealing his conviction and was out on bail.

He was at the centre of factional battles in the area, which have led to the closure of some municipal offices in KwaDukuza.

Zondi has the backing of the regional ANC Youth League.

Regional secretary Ngcebo Mazibuko said Zondi must be reinstated as regional secretary with immediate effect.

“We are going to relinquish our support for him even if only he is found guilty. His appeal has proven without any reasonable doubt.”

Mazibuko has accused senior regional executive members of leading an unfair campaign to oust Zondi.

“In the region, there are two mayoral positions which are vacant and they don’t want him to form part of that.”

The Youth League said it would back Zondi unless he loses his appeal bid.