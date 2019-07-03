Journalist Marianne Thamm: Here's why I dug through EFF's trash for a story
In her piece on Daily Maverick, Marianne Thamm reveals how the EFF allegedly rented a villa priced at between R7,100 and R25,000 a night during the Sona period.
JOHANNESBURG - How far were you willing to go to get evidence for your story?
Daily Maverick journalist and columnist Marianne Thamm came under fire on Wednesday for going through piles of trash from a luxury Cape Town guest house to get evidence against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leadership.
In her piece on Daily Maverick, Thamm revealed how the EFF allegedly rented a four-bedroom luxury Camps Bay villa priced at between R7,100 and R25,000 a night during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) period in June.
"I think that if you are a public official and particularly running on a ticket of economic redress and you are fighting for the poor and check into a guest house that cost you R60,000 for eight nights and that money goes straight into a foreign owner. I checked all this out and you put your trash out because you had a lekker party then you are fair game, she told 702's Eusebius McKaiser.
Among the items found in the seven of 14 refuse bags, which she packed into her car and subsequently dug through, were bottles of expensive alcohol, H&M clothing store tags, condoms, and a business class flight boarding pass with EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's details on it.
HYPOCRISY, SQUARED: Revolutionary trash sometimes requires trash journalism, literally https://t.co/JExOoQAlQa By Marianne Thamm @MarianneThamm pic.twitter.com/qZ1irs8enq— Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) July 3, 2019
Thamm explained that she was only able to load seven of the 14 bags into her car and took them to a separate location where she got witnesses to help her unpack them.
"We found items that link a member of the EFF to the house in Camps Bay. That is Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. The booking was made by the CIC's [Julius Malema] bodyguard. I found lots of expensive alcohol, tobacco, leftover food, used and unused condoms."
When asked why she hasn't gone through other politicians' trash and if this was planned, Thamm said: "This didn't involve planning. I don't go around looking through trash. I am too busy."
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Politics
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
DOJ wanted to question Zuma over Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry told
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
'Don't come with borrowed morals': Malema on Manuel, Kieswetter & H&M protests
-
PP is revealing her real agenda with Gordhan case, says DA
-
DA vows to make life 'uncomfortable' for new Parly committee chairs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.