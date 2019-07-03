Ipid probing death of robber in George

Treasury weighs new support measures for struggling Eskom
Business
The man allegedly tried to attack police with a panga as they responded to a robbery call in George.
CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of an alleged robber at the hands of local cops.
The man allegedly tried to attack police with a panga as they responded to a robbery call in George.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa: "Ipid can confirm that we received an incident of death as a result of police action and also discharge of a police firearm. It is alleged that the polcie members were patrolling the local area where community members are alleged to have attacked them."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.