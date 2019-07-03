View all in Latest
Ipid probing death of robber in George

The man allegedly tried to attack police with a panga as they responded to a robbery call in George.

FILE: Picture: www.ipid.gov.za.
FILE: Picture: www.ipid.gov.za.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of an alleged robber at the hands of local cops.

The man allegedly tried to attack police with a panga as they responded to a robbery call in George.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa: "Ipid can confirm that we received an incident of death as a result of police action and also discharge of a police firearm. It is alleged that the polcie members were patrolling the local area where community members are alleged to have attacked them."

