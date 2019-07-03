HRC takes CoCT to task for issuing fines to homeless people
City officials have reportedly issued 199 fines to homeless people for various by-law infractions.
CAPE TOWN - The Human Rights Commission has taken the City of Cape Town to task over its policy on the homeless.
City officials have reportedly issued 199 fines to homeless people for various by-law infractions.
The clampdown came as winter reached its peak and cold and rainy conditions looked set to continue.
The city has defended its policy, saying it was not being heartless.
Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said their key goal was to get homeless people off the streets and reintegrate them into society.
“No human being should be living on the streets. The core business of the city, where it gets involved with social development in as much as it has a mandate to do such, is all about reintegrating people with families, offering them shelter, working with the shelters to expand their space and creating jobs to help people get into those employment and a sustainable living condition.”
The Human Rights Commission was also taking up the cudgels for school children who didn’t have identity documents.
They were joining a case brought by the Centre for Child Law seeking clarity on the rights of children who didn’t have the relevant documents to register for school.
The HRC's Andre Gaum said they've been allowed to join a case in the Eastern Cape as a friend of the court.
“What we are saying is that the right to basic education is fundamental and it is immediately realizable that documentation can never be a reason for the exclusion of learners from basic education from our schools.”
The case was set to be heard in September.
LISTEN: Why homeless people can't 'just go home'
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: Bosasa's donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign very strange
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSA
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
WATCH LIVE: Former DOJ DG Sindane appears at Zondo Commission
-
Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.