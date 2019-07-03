Residents shut down Hanover Park in protest for more policing

Community members have organised a shutdown of the area.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Hanover Park Residents have taken to the streets on Wednesday morning in the hopes that government will heed their pleas for more police in the area.

Hanover Park is one of the areas, worst affected by gangsterism and violent crime.

Community members have organised a shutdown, as resident Ebrahim Abrahams explains.

"The shutdown is to draw the attention of the Minister of Police and the authorities for services not being rendered as per their mandate. Some of the demands are that we need police resources to come into the area and stay in the area [sic]."

A number of roads have been closed in the area, the City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman explains.

"Due to the Hanover Park shutdown, Hanover Park Avenue is closed at Govan Mbeki Road with no traffic into Hanover Park Avenue. We also have Hanover Park Avenue that is closed at Athwood Road in the direction of Govan Mbeki Road."