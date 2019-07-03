Residents shut down Hanover Park in protest for more policing
Community members have organised a shutdown of the area.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Hanover Park Residents have taken to the streets on Wednesday morning in the hopes that government will heed their pleas for more police in the area.
Hanover Park is one of the areas, worst affected by gangsterism and violent crime.
Community members have organised a shutdown, as resident Ebrahim Abrahams explains.
"The shutdown is to draw the attention of the Minister of Police and the authorities for services not being rendered as per their mandate. Some of the demands are that we need police resources to come into the area and stay in the area [sic]."
A number of roads have been closed in the area, the City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman explains.
"Due to the Hanover Park shutdown, Hanover Park Avenue is closed at Govan Mbeki Road with no traffic into Hanover Park Avenue. We also have Hanover Park Avenue that is closed at Athwood Road in the direction of Govan Mbeki Road."
Popular in Local
-
Big freeze for Gauteng as cold front hits, CT warned over hoax storm message
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane can't expect action against Gordhan if none specified
-
NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSA
-
Agrizzi regrets not collecting more evidence on Bosasa
-
Relief for motorists as fuel prices drop
-
Martins: Guptas wanted Prasa tender despite not submitting proposal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.