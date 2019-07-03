Gauteng Health Dept to probe nurses after woman gives birth outside clinic
Elina Maseko (45) was in labour when she was turned away by staff at the Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department said that the behaviour of nurses at a clinic in Pretoria where a woman was forced to give birth outside was shocking and unacceptable.
Nurses allegedly scolded her and told her to rather go to a hospital because she had a high-risk pregnancy because of her age.
But Maseko, who had no means to get to the hospital, gave birth outside the clinic with the help of a family member.
The Gauteng Health Department's Tshwane District Manager Mothomone Pitisi said he has apologised to Maseko who was resting at the Mamelodi Hospital with her newborn baby.
“We immediately set up a team of our quality assurance and labour relations managers to investigate the matter and make sure that there’s proper action taken against those responsible.
“There were three professional nurses that evening when this incident happened. So, the investigation will help us identify who among them refused to help the patient or if it’s all three of them.”
