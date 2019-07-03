Eskom ready to enter talks with Zesa to recover money after R140m payment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Eskom ready to enter talks with Zesa to recover money after R140m payment

Eskom said that it would now work towards a mutually beneficial solution regarding money still owed by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa).

FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said that it would now work towards a mutually beneficial solution regarding money still owed by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa).

The power utility finally confirmed receiving payment from Zesa on Tuesday after a number of promises were made to pay about R140 million.

Eskom finally gave the thumbs up on Tuesday, saying its account reflected the payment from the Zimbabwe electricity supply authority.

Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube had assured Eskom last Friday that a payment had been made.

But Eskom then denied receiving any money.

The Zimbabwean government then made another undertaking on Monday to make sure the money was there by close of business.

Zimbabwe's Energy Minister Fortune Chasi then turned to Twitter to show proof of payment.

Eskom said it would now enter talks with Zesa to recover the rest of the money still owed to it.

Reports said that Zimbabwe still owed Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB Power about R980 million.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA