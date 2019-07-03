Eskom ready to enter talks with Zesa to recover money after R140m payment

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said that it would now work towards a mutually beneficial solution regarding money still owed by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa).

The power utility finally confirmed receiving payment from Zesa on Tuesday after a number of promises were made to pay about R140 million.

Eskom finally gave the thumbs up on Tuesday, saying its account reflected the payment from the Zimbabwe electricity supply authority.

Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube had assured Eskom last Friday that a payment had been made.

But Eskom then denied receiving any money.

The Zimbabwean government then made another undertaking on Monday to make sure the money was there by close of business.

Zimbabwe's Energy Minister Fortune Chasi then turned to Twitter to show proof of payment.

Eskom said it would now enter talks with Zesa to recover the rest of the money still owed to it.

Reports said that Zimbabwe still owed Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB Power about R980 million.