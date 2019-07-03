Drakenstein Municipality's streak of clean audits suffers a blow

Municipality spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said the non-compliance finding related to the expansion of two open tenders.

CAPE TOWN - The Drakenstein Municipality's streak of clean audits has been blemished with findings in the auditor general's latest report.

The local government, with its headquarters in Paarl, has received unqualified audits for 11 consecutive years and before last year, it had no findings for four years in a row.

However, in the 2017/2018 financial year, there was a red flag because the municipality appointed a supplier by expanding an existing contract at a different site instead of relaunching a competitive bidding process.

Drakenstein Municipality has responded to the Auditor General's findings by saying its processes were all above board.

Municipality spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said the non-compliance finding related to the expansion of two open tenders.

The municipality had awarded the tenders to two different contractors for the Upgrade and Extension of the Wellington Wastewater Treatment Works.

The project included upgrades to the plant and the construction of a sewer pipeline to be connected to the Paarl Wastewater Treatment Works.

From the onset, there was a clear relationship between the two sets of work.

Geldenhuys said urgent upgrades had to take place at the Paarl plant and the additional work, valued at R46.2 million, was awarded to the two successful contractors already on site.